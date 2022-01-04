Last updated on .From the section Everton

Nathan Patterson has six caps for Scotland

Everton have signed Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old moves to Goodison Park for £10m plus add-ons - which is a club record fee received for Rangers.

Patterson is Everton's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko.

"It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous," he said.

Speaking to Everton TV, Patterson added: "Obviously we aren't in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that."

Everton are 15th in the Premier League and eight points above the relegation places following a run of one win in their past 12 league games.

Under-pressure manager Rafael Benitez first moved for Patterson in the summer window.

"It was also great for me knowing the manager really wanted me here and that made my decision. When a club really wants you, it makes your mind up early on," Patterson said.

"I wanted to come here from the very start. Long-term, I want to nail down a starting position and win some trophies to make the fans proud."

Patterson, who had made six appearances for Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers so far this season, had been at the Glasgow club since the age of eight.

He made his senior debut in January 2020 as Rangers won the title with an unbeaten record - and also has six international caps since making his senior Scotland debut in June last year.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: "It is true that there were previous discussions last summer but we were always clear that in our model players will only leave at the right time and for the right number.

"We have now established a significant club record and there will be even further financial incentives for Rangers as Nathan's Everton career evolves."