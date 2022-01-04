Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Rollin Menayese has made 17 League Two appearances for Walsall this season, helping them keep six clean sheets

Walsall have turned Rollin Menayese's loan deal into a permanent switch after signing the defender for an undisclosed fee from League Two rivals Mansfield.

Menayese, 24, has played 25 games for the Saddlers since arriving from the Stags and has agreed a deal until 2024.

The centre-back joined Mansfield from Bristol Rovers in 2020 but featured just 14 times for them and spent part of last season on loan at Grimsby.

"I am enjoying my football and I want to carry on doing that," Menayese said.

