Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erik Lamela, Patrik Schick and Mehdi Taremi are on the 2021 Fifa Puskas Award shortlist for the best goal.

The award recognises the best finish in world football during the year.

Lamela scored a 'rabona' goal - wrapping his left leg around the back of his right - for Tottenham in March's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

Schick's long-range effort for the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 has also made the three-goals shortlist.

After spotting Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line in his country's 2-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park, Bayer Leverkusen striker Schick struck a left-footed shot from the halfway line.

Iran forward Taremi's overhead kick for Porto against Chelsea in last season's Champions League is the third contender for the prize.

The winner will be announced at The Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich on 17 January.

If the award goes to the 29-year-old Lamela, now at Sevilla after his summer move, it will be the second Spurs goal in a row to come out on top, with Son Heung-min winning last year for his 80-yard run and finish against Burnley.