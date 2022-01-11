It's that time of year when players in the last six months of their contract can talk to other clubs about summer moves.

Here, BBC Scotland looks at the Scottish Premiership players soon to be out of contract.

And you can choose an XI of who you would sign up for next season.

Seasoned pros and internationals

Aberdeen have missed Andy Considine this season and they may miss him next term as well if he leaves for free come the summer while, further north, Ross County could have to find a replacement for regular scorer Regan Charles-Cook.

Dundee's Liam Fontaine is one of the more experienced top-flight players coming out of contract while city rivals United face the prospect of losing their goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. Staying in Tayside, St Johnstone's League Cup and Scottish Cup goal hero of last season, Shaun Rooney, could leave Perth.

In the capital, Hearts have tied down goalkeeper Craig Gordon on a new deal but he may have an entirely new defence in front of him next season with fellow Scotland international John Souttar among those out of contract.

Hibernian, meanwhile, could face an exodus from the middle of the park, including Scott Allan. Over in West Lothian, Livingston have Alan Forrest and others nearing the end of their deals.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin told fans to enjoy Jamie McGrath while they could with the star midfield man now running out of contract in Paisley while in North Lanarkshire, Bevis Mugabi is one of Motherwell's soon to be free agents if he does not sign a new deal.

Leigh Griffiths, currently on loan at Dundee, looks set to depart Celtic in summer, while Scott Arfield is among Rangers' title winners from last season who could leave for free.

Of course retirement may beckon for some but approaching 100 Premiership players are coming out of contract. See for yourself...