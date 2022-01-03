Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jacob Bedeau is yet to make a senior appearance for Burnley but played 38 times for Scunthorpe last term prior to his release by the club in the summer

Morecambe have signed defender Jacob Bedeau on loan from Premier League side Burnley until the end of the 2021-22 League One season.

The 22-year-old made his senior debut for Bury before moving to Aston Villa, where he played for their under-23s.

He went on to join Scunthorpe, making 53 appearances before joining Burnley following his release last summer.

"He has played at League Two level with Scunthorpe, he's not a boy who's not played," boss Stephen Robinson said.

