Gillingham

Tom Dickson-Peters has been with Norwich City since the age of 15

Gillingham have agreed a loan deal for Norwich City striker Tom Dickson-Peters until the end of the season.

Dickson-Peters, 19, has made three appearances in the EFL Trophy for the Canaries' under-21s side and has also represented Scotland at under-19 level.

"He comes here with no pressure other than he needs to continue to work hard at developing his game," Gillingham manager Steve Evans said.

Dickson-Peters could make his debut against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

