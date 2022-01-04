Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Hume has made nine appearances for Northern Ireland Under-21s

Sunderland are set to win the race to sign Northern Ireland Under-21 international Trai Hume from Linfield for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £200,000.

The 19-year-old defender has caught the eye of multiple clubs in England and Scotland following impressive displays for the Irish Premiership champions.

Michael O'Neill's Stoke made a late push to sign the teenager, who also attracted interest from Lincoln City and Celtic during the summer window.

Hume, who spent last season on loan at Ballymena United, has become a virtual ever-present under manager David Healy this campaign, scoring twice and excelling at right back.

He is set to join compatriots Corry Evans, Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats push for promotion to the Championship.