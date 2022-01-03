Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes is in talks with Kilmarnock about becoming manager of the Scottish Championship club.

The 50-year-old has been out of work since leaving Aberdeen last March after eight years in charge.

He is now the frontrunner to replace Tommy Wright, who was sacked last month after Kilmarnock's promotion bid faltered with four defeats in five.

Kilmarnock, relegated last season, are in fourth place, five points behind leaders Arbroath with a game in hand.

McInnes steered St Johnstone to promotion from the second tier in 2009 in his first managerial role.

He went on to lead Bristol City before ending Aberdeen's 19-year trophy drought with 2014 League Cup success during his long Pittodrie tenure.

Kilmarnock have turned to him after former St Johnstone manager Wright, who oversaw a major squad rebuild at Rugby Park last summer, was dismissed after just 10 months in charge.