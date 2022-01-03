Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SPFL clubs will push for an increase on the attendance cap of 500 should Covid-19 restrictions be extended by the Scottish government next week. (Times) external-link

Celtic are likely to need to request to have three games postponed if they hope to avoid facing Rangers next month without a host of absent international players. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers are closing in on a loan deal for New York City's James Sands, a 21-year-old USA international who can play in defence or midfield, with the deal expected to included an option to buy. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic are set to pay the £6.5m release clause to sign on-loan Benfica winger Jota on a permanent deal after receiving encouragement from the Portuguese club to push through the move. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny, 18, is poised to sign for Celtic on a long-term contract in a £125,000 transfer. (Sun) external-link

Hibs are making progress in their attempts to sign Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson and Bodo Glimt forward Elias Melkersen, while Arsenal defender Harry Clarke will have a medical at Easter Road on Tuesday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee are considering whether to terminate Leigh Griffiths' season-long loan from Celtic, with Dens Park chiefs said to be unimpressed by the impact of the striker, who has netted twice in 14 appearances. (Sun) external-link