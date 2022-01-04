Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Davy .Propper played 107 league games for Brighton before re-joining PSV in the summer

Ex-Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has retired from football at the age of 30, saying he "doesn't feel comfortable in the world of football".

Propper, who has 19 caps for the Netherlands, left the Seagulls last summer to re-join PSV Eindhoven after four years at the Amex Stadium.

In a statement he cited external-link the coronavirus pandemic and a "hectic football schedule" for his decision.

"When I was abroad, I gradually lost the love for the game," he said.

Propper, whose PSV contract has been terminated by mutual consent with 18 months left, added: "It was difficult for me to observe the discipline needed to perform at my best and have my life ruled by a hectic football schedule.

"And the coronavirus crisis and the lack of visits from relatives and friends haven't done me any good, either.

"I'm grateful the club (PSV) has made me feel welcome. I had hoped to rediscover the joy in playing football but it was not to be as I don't feel comfortable in the world of football. I don't want to be part of it any longer.

"I made the final decision to call time on my playing career before Christmas and it feels like a relief. That's why I know I've made the right choice."