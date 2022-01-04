Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Southampton currently sit 14th in the Premier League

Southampton are set to be taken over by a company backed by Serbian media mogul Dragan Solak, BBC Sport understands.

The company called Sport Republic is buying Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng's 80% stake in the club.

Gao took over the club in August 2017, with Katharina Liebherr, who inherited Saints from her late father Markus in 2010 when they were in League One, retaining 20%.

Saints are 14th in the Premier League and were promoted in 2012.

Solak is chairman and founder of the United Group media company.