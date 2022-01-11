First Half ends, Nigeria 1, Egypt 0.
Line-ups
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Okoye
- 2Aina
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 22Omeruo
- 12Sanusi
- 4Ndidi
- 10Aribo
- 17Chukwueze
- 15Simon
- 14Iheanacho
- 19Awoniyi
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 7Musa
- 8Onyeka
- 11Onyekuru
- 13Ejuke
- 16Akpeyi
- 18Iwobi
- 21Ebuehi
- 23Uzoho
- 24Sadiq
- 25Nwakali
- 26Ndah
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gomaa
- 25El HagrasiSubstituted forAbdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmedat 12'minutes
- 6Hegazy
- 15Hamdi
- 13Mohamed
- 7Trézéguet
- 5Abdul Fattah
- 17Elneny
- 14Ahmed Abdallah
- 10Salah
- 22Marmoush
Substitutes
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 3Abdel Wahed
- 8Abdelghany
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Sobhi
- 12Ashraf
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 19Bekhit
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 23Daader
- 24Ahmed
- Referee:
- Bakary Gassama
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Half Time
Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).
Post update
Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Post update
Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).
Goal!
Goal! Nigeria 1, Egypt 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moses Simon (Nigeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a through ball.
Post update
Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed Abdelmonem replaces Akram Tawfik because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).
Post update
Ola Aina (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trézéguet.
Post update
Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
