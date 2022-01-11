Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
NigeriaNigeria1EgyptEgypt0

Afcon 2021: Nigeria v Egypt

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Okoye
  • 2Aina
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 22Omeruo
  • 12Sanusi
  • 4Ndidi
  • 10Aribo
  • 17Chukwueze
  • 15Simon
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 19Awoniyi

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Musa
  • 8Onyeka
  • 11Onyekuru
  • 13Ejuke
  • 16Akpeyi
  • 18Iwobi
  • 21Ebuehi
  • 23Uzoho
  • 24Sadiq
  • 25Nwakali
  • 26Ndah

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gomaa
  • 25El HagrasiSubstituted forAbdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmedat 12'minutes
  • 6Hegazy
  • 15Hamdi
  • 13Mohamed
  • 7Trézéguet
  • 5Abdul Fattah
  • 17Elneny
  • 14Ahmed Abdallah
  • 10Salah
  • 22Marmoush

Substitutes

  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 3Abdel Wahed
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 12Ashraf
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 24Ahmed
Referee:
Bakary Gassama

Match Stats

Home TeamNigeriaAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Nigeria 1, Egypt 0.

  2. Post update

    Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

  4. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

  8. Post update

    Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Nigeria 1, Egypt 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moses Simon (Nigeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed Abdelmonem replaces Akram Tawfik because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

  18. Post update

    Ola Aina (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trézéguet.

  20. Post update

    Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Sudan00000000
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria10100001
2Sierra Leone10100001
3Ivory Coast00000000
4Equatorial Guinea00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC