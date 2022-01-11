Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
SudanSudan0Guinea-BissauGuinea-Bissau0

Afcon 2021: Guinea-Bissau miss late penalty in draw with Sudan

Last updated on .From the section African

Sudan v Guinea-Bissau
Sudan kept their first clean sheet in the Africa Cup of Nations since the 1970 final

Guinea-Bissau missed a late penalty as they were held by Sudan in their Group D opener in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielder Pele saw his 82nd-minute spot-kick kept out by Sudan goalkeeper Ali Abdalla, with Toni Silva striking the bar on the rebound.

Abdalla had been adjudged to have fouled Steve Ambri inside the area.

Joseph Mendes also twice went close for Guinea-Bissau, heading against the post in the first half and seeing an effort cleared off the line late on.

Earlier in Group D Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Nigeria comfortably beat seven-time champions Egypt.

The result means Guinea-Bissau have failed to score in each of their past five Nations Cup matches and now face an uphill battle to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Sudan, who were appearing in the tournament for the first time in 10 years, seemed content with a point at full-time with interim coach Burhan Tia managing the 1970 champions for the first time in a competitive match.

The East Africans sacked former boss Hubert Velud last month after a disastrous showing in the Arab Cup where they conceded 10 goals and failed to score across their three games.

Yasin Abdelrhmen went closest for Sudan, forcing a good stop from Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Maurice Gomis on the stroke of half-time.

Sudan will face Nigeria in Group D on Saturday (16:00 GMT), while Guinea-Bissau take on Egypt (19:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Sudan

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Abou Achrine
  • 12Saeed Elfadni
  • 5NemerBooked at 15mins
  • 6Abdelgader Karshoum
  • 17Alnour MohamedBooked at 50mins
  • 11Abas OmerSubstituted forMahjoub Musa Kanoat 90'minutes
  • 21Khedr Safour Daiyeen
  • 14Al Rashed Mahamoud Shambaly
  • 9Omer Yagoub
  • 15HamedSubstituted forHussien Nooh Mohamedat 67'minutes
  • 10Yousif Yagoub

Substitutes

  • 3Hassan
  • 4Ismael Ahmed Ismail
  • 7Sharaf Eldin Amin
  • 8Hussein
  • 16Mohamed
  • 18Omar Abdalla Makki
  • 19Mahjoub Musa Kano
  • 20Zakaria Abakar
  • 22Hussien Nooh Mohamed
  • 23Mohamed Ahmed

Guinea-Bissau

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Gomis
  • 15Silva Encada
  • 22Sanganté
  • 20Soriano Mané
  • 2Candé
  • 10Tuncará GomesSubstituted forPereira Camaráat 85'minutes
  • 6Candé Nogueira
  • 16Moro Cassamá
  • 17BaldéSubstituted forAmbriat 73'minutes
  • 19MendesBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMendyat 73'minutes
  • 18Brito Silva

Substitutes

  • 4Fernandes Embalo Júnior
  • 5Pereira Camará
  • 7Rodrigues Teixeira
  • 9Ambri
  • 13Mendy
  • 14Mendy
  • 24Samba Baldé
Referee:
Issa Sy

Match Stats

Home TeamSudanAway TeamGuinea-Bissau
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sudan 0, Guinea-Bissau 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sudan 0, Guinea-Bissau 0.

  3. Post update

    Steve Ambri (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Al Rashed (Sudan).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dhiya Mahjoub (Sudan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Algozoli Hussien.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Frédéric Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Encada with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dhiya Mahjoub (Sudan).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sudan. Dhiya Mahjoub replaces Gumaa Abas Omer.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Frédéric Mendy (Guinea-Bissau).

  11. Post update

    Salaheldin Nemer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Steve Ambri (Guinea-Bissau).

  13. Post update

    Algozoli Hussien (Sudan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Guinea-Bissau. Panutche Camará replaces Pelé.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau).

  16. Post update

    Gumaa Abas Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frédéric Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Jefferson Encada (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Algozoli Hussien (Sudan).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Guinea-Bissau. Frédéric Mendy tries a through ball, but Piqueti is caught offside.

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria10100001
2Sierra Leone10100001
3Ivory Coast00000000
4Equatorial Guinea00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

