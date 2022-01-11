Match ends, Sudan 0, Guinea-Bissau 0.
Guinea-Bissau missed a late penalty as they were held by Sudan in their Group D opener in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Midfielder Pele saw his 82nd-minute spot-kick kept out by Sudan goalkeeper Ali Abdalla, with Toni Silva striking the bar on the rebound.
Abdalla had been adjudged to have fouled Steve Ambri inside the area.
Joseph Mendes also twice went close for Guinea-Bissau, heading against the post in the first half and seeing an effort cleared off the line late on.
Earlier in Group D Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Nigeria comfortably beat seven-time champions Egypt.
The result means Guinea-Bissau have failed to score in each of their past five Nations Cup matches and now face an uphill battle to reach the knockout stage for the first time.
Sudan, who were appearing in the tournament for the first time in 10 years, seemed content with a point at full-time with interim coach Burhan Tia managing the 1970 champions for the first time in a competitive match.
The East Africans sacked former boss Hubert Velud last month after a disastrous showing in the Arab Cup where they conceded 10 goals and failed to score across their three games.
Yasin Abdelrhmen went closest for Sudan, forcing a good stop from Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Maurice Gomis on the stroke of half-time.
Sudan will face Nigeria in Group D on Saturday (16:00 GMT), while Guinea-Bissau take on Egypt (19:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Sudan
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Abou Achrine
- 12Saeed Elfadni
- 5NemerBooked at 15mins
- 6Abdelgader Karshoum
- 17Alnour MohamedBooked at 50mins
- 11Abas OmerSubstituted forMahjoub Musa Kanoat 90'minutes
- 21Khedr Safour Daiyeen
- 14Al Rashed Mahamoud Shambaly
- 9Omer Yagoub
- 15HamedSubstituted forHussien Nooh Mohamedat 67'minutes
- 10Yousif Yagoub
Substitutes
- 3Hassan
- 4Ismael Ahmed Ismail
- 7Sharaf Eldin Amin
- 8Hussein
- 16Mohamed
- 18Omar Abdalla Makki
- 19Mahjoub Musa Kano
- 20Zakaria Abakar
- 22Hussien Nooh Mohamed
- 23Mohamed Ahmed
Guinea-Bissau
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Gomis
- 15Silva Encada
- 22Sanganté
- 20Soriano Mané
- 2Candé
- 10Tuncará GomesSubstituted forPereira Camaráat 85'minutes
- 6Candé Nogueira
- 16Moro Cassamá
- 17BaldéSubstituted forAmbriat 73'minutes
- 19MendesBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMendyat 73'minutes
- 18Brito Silva
Substitutes
- 4Fernandes Embalo Júnior
- 5Pereira Camará
- 7Rodrigues Teixeira
- 9Ambri
- 13Mendy
- 14Mendy
- 24Samba Baldé
- Referee:
- Issa Sy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sudan 0, Guinea-Bissau 0.
Post update
Steve Ambri (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Al Rashed (Sudan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dhiya Mahjoub (Sudan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Algozoli Hussien.
Post update
Attempt saved. Frédéric Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Encada with a cross.
Post update
Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dhiya Mahjoub (Sudan).
Substitution
Substitution, Sudan. Dhiya Mahjoub replaces Gumaa Abas Omer.
Post update
Foul by Frédéric Mendy (Guinea-Bissau).
Post update
Salaheldin Nemer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steve Ambri (Guinea-Bissau).
Post update
Algozoli Hussien (Sudan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Guinea-Bissau. Panutche Camará replaces Pelé.
Post update
Foul by Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau).
Post update
Gumaa Abas Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frédéric Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Jefferson Encada (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Algozoli Hussien (Sudan).
Post update
Offside, Guinea-Bissau. Frédéric Mendy tries a through ball, but Piqueti is caught offside.
