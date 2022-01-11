Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
AlgeriaAlgeria0Sierra LeoneSierra Leone0

Afcon 2021: Algeria v Sierra Leone

African

Line-ups

Algeria

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23M'Bolhi
  • 20Atal
  • 2Mandi
  • 17BedraneBooked at 35mins
  • 21Bensebaini
  • 12Belkebla
  • 7Mahrez
  • 10Feghouli
  • 11Brahimi
  • 8Belaïli
  • 13Slimani

Substitutes

  • 4Benlamri
  • 5Tougai
  • 9Bounedjah
  • 14Bendebka
  • 15Boulaya
  • 16Oukidja
  • 19Zorgane
  • 24Chétti
  • 25Benayada
  • 26Amoura
  • 27Benrahma
  • 28Halaimia

Sierra Leone

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nbalie Kamara
  • 2Kakay
  • 17Bangura
  • 5Caulker
  • 3Wright
  • 7Quee
  • 6Kamara
  • 19Bundu
  • 10Kamara
  • 14Buya Turay
  • 12Kamara

Substitutes

  • 4Kamara
  • 8Fofanah
  • 9Williams
  • 11Kaikai
  • 15Dunia
  • 16Sesay
  • 20Mansaray
  • 21Kanu
  • 22Kallon
  • 23Caulker
  • 27Dumbuya
  • 28Kamara
Referee:
Ahmad Heeralall

Match Stats

Home TeamAlgeriaAway TeamSierra Leone
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Buya Turay (Sierra Leone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kei Kamara.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Osman Kakay (Sierra Leone).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Kamara (Sierra Leone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  6. Booking

    Abdelkader Bedrane (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Abdelkader Bedrane (Algeria).

  8. Post update

    Mustapha Bundu (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Kevin Wright.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Sierra Leone. Mustapha Bundu tries a through ball, but Alhaji Kamara is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Buya Turay (Sierra Leone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Buya Turay (Sierra Leone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kei Kamara.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).

  14. Post update

    Osman Kakay (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Haris Belkebla (Algeria).

  16. Post update

    Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Haris Belkebla.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alhaji Kamara (Sierra Leone) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Umaru Bangura following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Umaru Bangura (Sierra Leone) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mustapha Bundu with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).

