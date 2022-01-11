Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
AlgeriaAlgeria13:00Sierra LeoneSierra Leone
Venue: Stade omnisport de Douala, Cameroon

Afcon 2021: Algeria v Sierra Leone

Line-ups

Algeria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23M'Bolhi
  • 20Atal
  • 2Mandi
  • 17Bedrane
  • 21Bensebaini
  • 7Mahrez
  • 12Belkebla
  • 8Belaïli
  • 11Brahimi
  • 13Slimani
  • 10Feghouli

Substitutes

  • 4Benlamri
  • 5Tougai
  • 9Bounedjah
  • 14Bendebka
  • 15Boulaya
  • 16Oukidja
  • 19Zorgane
  • 24Chétti
  • 25Benayada
  • 26Amoura
  • 27Benrahma
  • 28Halaimia

Sierra Leone

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nbalie Kamara
  • 2Kakay
  • 5Caulker
  • 17Bangura
  • 3Wright
  • 7Quee
  • 6Kamara
  • 19Bundu
  • 10Kamara
  • 14Buya Turay
  • 12Kamara

Substitutes

  • 4Kamara
  • 8Fofanah
  • 9Williams
  • 11Kaikai
  • 15Dunia
  • 16Sesay
  • 20Mansaray
  • 21Kanu
  • 22Kallon
  • 23Caulker
  • 27Dumbuya
  • 28Kamara
Referee:
Ahmad Heeralall

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 11th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt00000000
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Nigeria00000000
4Sudan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Ivory Coast00000000
3Equatorial Guinea00000000
4Sierra Leone00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
