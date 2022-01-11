League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town19:30SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Swindon Town

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 4Hewitt
  • 35O'Toole
  • 12Hawkins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 25Stirk
  • 9Bowery
  • 18Oates

Substitutes

  • 5Nartey
  • 7Charsley
  • 11Johnson
  • 15Burke
  • 24Stech
  • 26Law
  • 31Gale

Swindon

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Ward
  • 24Hunt
  • 2Odimayo
  • 4Conroy
  • 25Reed
  • 16O'Brien
  • 8Lyden
  • 20Williams
  • 3Iandolo
  • 11McKirdy
  • 9Simpson

Substitutes

  • 5Crichlow
  • 7Gladwin
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 26East
  • 29Parsons
  • 42Grant
  • 99Idem
Referee:
Tom Reeves

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green22146245202548
2Tranmere23125624141041
3Northampton2312473123840
4Sutton United2312383528739
5Swindon2210753426837
6Port Vale21105635231235
7Newport249873834435
8Exeter2381053326734
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Crawley229492731-431
12Salford228682621530
13Harrogate228683531430
14Bradford2361162928129
15Walsall237882930-129
16Hartlepool2384112434-1028
17Rochdale226973030027
18Bristol Rovers217592733-626
19Carlisle2367101829-1125
20Barrow2358102328-523
21Stevenage2458111937-1823
22Colchester215791728-1122
23Scunthorpe24310111942-2319
24Oldham2446142239-1718
View full League Two table

