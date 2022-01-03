VannesVannes0PSGParis Saint Germain4
Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat-trick as Paris St-Germain beat fourth-tier Vannes in the French Cup last 32.
Presnel Kimpembe headed in PSG's only goal of the first half from Nuno Mendes' corner.
Mbappe slotted in from Kimpembe's ball before hitting a sweet first-time effort from 20 yards for his second from a Xavi Simons pass.
He completed the hat-trick after a one-two with Junior Dina Ebimbe for his 150th PSG goal in 196 games.
PSG have won six of the past seven French Cups, reaching every final since 2015.
Lionel Messi was one of four PSG players to miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19.
Line-ups
Vannes
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Petrel
- 2Duclovel
- 5Lavenant
- 4Lescot
- 3Berenice
- 8YobéBooked at 36minsSubstituted forEbrardat 82'minutes
- 6MamaSubstituted forQuintinat 82'minutes
- 7Daury
- 11NgoubouSubstituted forSaliburat 68'minutes
- 10PersicoSubstituted forN'Sondéat 82'minutes
- 9KouassiSubstituted forHenryat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Nakassila
- 13Faure
- 14Quintin
- 15Aworet
- 16Tonnel
- 17Henry
- 18Ebrard
- 19Salibur
- 20N'Sondé
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 2Dagba
- 4KehrerSubstituted forBitshiabuat 67'minutes
- 3KimpembeBooked at 46mins
- 5Tavares Mendes
- 8HerreraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGharbiat 82'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 11Michut
- 9Simons
- 7Mbappé
- 10WijnaldumSubstituted forEbimbeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bitshiabu
- 13Kurzawa
- 14Marquinhos
- 15Paredes
- 16Navas
- 17Ebimbe
- 18Di María
- 19Icardi
- 20Gharbi
- Referee:
- Jeremy Stinat
Match Stats
Home TeamVannesAway TeamPSG
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
