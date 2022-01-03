Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe is only the third player to ever score 150 goals for Paris St-Germain

Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat-trick as Paris St-Germain beat fourth-tier Vannes in the French Cup last 32.

Presnel Kimpembe headed in PSG's only goal of the first half from Nuno Mendes' corner.

Mbappe slotted in from Kimpembe's ball before hitting a sweet first-time effort from 20 yards for his second from a Xavi Simons pass.

He completed the hat-trick after a one-two with Junior Dina Ebimbe for his 150th PSG goal in 196 games.

PSG have won six of the past seven French Cups, reaching every final since 2015.

Lionel Messi was one of four PSG players to miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19.

Line-ups

Match Stats Line-ups Vannes Formation 4-3-3 1 Petrel 2 Duclovel 5 Lavenant 4 Lescot 3 Berenice 8 Yobé 6 Mama 7 Daury 11 Ngoubou 10 Persico 9 Kouassi 1 Petrel

2 Duclovel

5 Lavenant

4 Lescot

3 Berenice

8 Yobé Booked at 36mins Substituted for Ebrard at 82' minutes

6 Mama Substituted for Quintin at 82' minutes

7 Daury

11 Ngoubou Substituted for Salibur at 68' minutes

10 Persico Substituted for N'Sondé at 82' minutes

9 Kouassi Substituted for Henry at 63' minutes Substitutes 12 Nakassila

13 Faure

14 Quintin

15 Aworet

16 Tonnel

17 Henry

18 Ebrard

19 Salibur

20 N'Sondé PSG Formation 4-3-3 1 G Donnarumma 2 Dagba 4 Kehrer 3 Kimpembe 5 Tavares Mendes 8 Herrera 6 Verratti 11 Michut 9 Simons 7 Mbappé 10 Wijnaldum 1 G Donnarumma

2 Dagba

4 Kehrer Substituted for Bitshiabu at 67' minutes

3 Kimpembe Booked at 46mins

5 Tavares Mendes

8 Herrera Booked at 57mins Substituted for Gharbi at 82' minutes

6 Verratti

11 Michut

9 Simons

7 Mbappé

10 Wijnaldum Substituted for Ebimbe at 62' minutes Substitutes 12 Bitshiabu

13 Kurzawa

14 Marquinhos

15 Paredes

16 Navas

17 Ebimbe

18 Di María

19 Icardi

20 Gharbi Referee: Jeremy Stinat Match Stats