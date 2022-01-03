French Coupe de France
VannesVannes0PSGParis Saint Germain4

Vannes 0-4 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in cup win

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is only the third player to ever score 150 goals for Paris St-Germain

Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat-trick as Paris St-Germain beat fourth-tier Vannes in the French Cup last 32.

Presnel Kimpembe headed in PSG's only goal of the first half from Nuno Mendes' corner.

Mbappe slotted in from Kimpembe's ball before hitting a sweet first-time effort from 20 yards for his second from a Xavi Simons pass.

He completed the hat-trick after a one-two with Junior Dina Ebimbe for his 150th PSG goal in 196 games.

PSG have won six of the past seven French Cups, reaching every final since 2015.

Lionel Messi was one of four PSG players to miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19.

