French Coupe de France
VannesVannes0PSGParis Saint Germain4

Vannes v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Vannes

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Petrel
  • 2Duclovel
  • 5Lavenant
  • 4Lescot
  • 3Berenice
  • 8YobéBooked at 36minsSubstituted forEbrardat 82'minutes
  • 6MamaSubstituted forQuintinat 82'minutes
  • 7Daury
  • 11NgoubouSubstituted forSaliburat 68'minutes
  • 10PersicoSubstituted forN'Sondéat 82'minutes
  • 9KouassiSubstituted forHenryat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Nakassila
  • 13Faure
  • 14Quintin
  • 15Aworet
  • 16Tonnel
  • 17Henry
  • 18Ebrard
  • 19Salibur
  • 20N'Sondé

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 2Dagba
  • 4KehrerSubstituted forBitshiabuat 67'minutes
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 46mins
  • 5Tavares Mendes
  • 8HerreraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGharbiat 82'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Michut
  • 9Simons
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10WijnaldumSubstituted forEbimbeat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Bitshiabu
  • 13Kurzawa
  • 14Marquinhos
  • 15Paredes
  • 16Navas
  • 17Ebimbe
  • 18Di María
  • 19Icardi
  • 20Gharbi
Referee:
Jeremy Stinat

Match Stats

Home TeamVannesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Top Stories