Vannes v Paris Saint Germain

VannesVannes0PSGParis Saint Germain4
Line-ups
Vannes
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Petrel
- 2Duclovel
- 5Lavenant
- 4Lescot
- 3Berenice
- 8YobéBooked at 36minsSubstituted forEbrardat 82'minutes
- 6MamaSubstituted forQuintinat 82'minutes
- 7Daury
- 11NgoubouSubstituted forSaliburat 68'minutes
- 10PersicoSubstituted forN'Sondéat 82'minutes
- 9KouassiSubstituted forHenryat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Nakassila
- 13Faure
- 14Quintin
- 15Aworet
- 16Tonnel
- 17Henry
- 18Ebrard
- 19Salibur
- 20N'Sondé
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 2Dagba
- 4KehrerSubstituted forBitshiabuat 67'minutes
- 3KimpembeBooked at 46mins
- 5Tavares Mendes
- 8HerreraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGharbiat 82'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 11Michut
- 9Simons
- 7Mbappé
- 10WijnaldumSubstituted forEbimbeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bitshiabu
- 13Kurzawa
- 14Marquinhos
- 15Paredes
- 16Navas
- 17Ebimbe
- 18Di María
- 19Icardi
- 20Gharbi
- Referee:
- Jeremy Stinat
Match Stats
Home TeamVannesAway TeamPSG
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12