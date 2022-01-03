Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lafferty made the move to Cyprus last summer

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has left Anorthosis Famagusta midway through his one-year deal with the Cypriot club.

The 34-year-old made 11 appearances and scored one goal for the First Division side after joining them in June.

Lafferty made the move to Cyprus after rejecting a new contract with Kilmarnock following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

He had scored 13 goals in 13 appearances for Killie.

Famagusta said they had mutually agreed to part ways with Lafferty.

"We would like to thank the footballer for his positive attitude towards the solution of our cooperation and we wish him every success on a personal and professional level," the club statement said.

The much-travelled former Rangers, Burnley, Norwich City, Hearts and Sunderland forward had signed for Kilmarnock from Italian side Reggina last January.

He has scored 20 goals in 85 appearances for Northern Ireland, but has recently been left out of international squads by manager Ian Baraclough.