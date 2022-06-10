Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The summer transfer window is finally open!

So, who do you want to see your club buy and sell before the 23:00 BST deadline on Thursday, 1 September?

Where does the squad still need strengthening? And are there any players who really need to move on?

We want to hear your views so we can include some of them on our Premier League club pages, while there will also be the chance to get involved and have your say during our transfer live coverage throughout the window.

Simply hit the relevant link for your team below and send us your thoughts...

