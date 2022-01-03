Marlon Fossey: Bolton Wanderers sign Fulham right-back on loan

Marlon Fossey
Marlon Fossey gained experience in League One with Shrewsbury Town last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed Fulham's former United States youth international right-back Marlon Fossey on loan for the rest of the season.

Fossey, 23. has been with Fulham for over a decade and played nine times on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season.

The Hollywood-born player grew up in Jersey after moving to the island aged four and holds UK and USA nationality.

He signed a two-year contract with Fulham last summer but has yet to play a first-team game for the club.

"I've been playing Under-23s football this season and it's a step up from that and I'm excited for the challenge," Fossey told the Wanderers website.external-link

"It's a higher level and I think the more minutes I can earn myself, the higher my level will get. It's a great opportunity to test myself and whatever happens, I think I'll learn a lot from it."

