Callum Stanton has made almost 100 appearances for Guernsey FC since 2017

Guernsey FC have re-signed goalkeeper Callum Stanton after his previous three-year spell with the club.

The 24-year-old former AFC Bournemouth youngster left the Green Lions in September 2020 after moving to Dubai.

Stanton will shortly move to Guernsey, where he previously played 94 matches, with 13 clean sheets, after joining on loan from the Cherries in 2017.

He is the third player to move back to the club over the festive period after Jacob Fallaize and Tom Jackson.

"I love the club and believe in the vision Tony (Vance, Guernsey manager) has, and I am excited for what we can achieve in the next few seasons," Stanton told the club website. external-link

"I am looking forward to getting fully involved in island life. I loved my time with the club when I was on loan, and always hoped one day I could move here."

Stanton comes in at an important time for Guernsey with Josh Addison unavailable in January due to work commitments and another goalkeeper, Jordan Kelly, out with a hamstring injury.

"You can see why he had a career in the pro game, and he simply should have been playing at a much higher level, but we were very fortunate to have him and the fact that he loved playing for us is a testament to the type of person that he is," added Guernsey boss Vance.

"He won us games and stopped us losing games. Having him here full time and involved with the training will be a massive plus. He will be a real asset."