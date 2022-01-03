Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Joel Senior joined Burnley in 2019

Carlisle United have signed right-sided defender Joel Senior from National League outfit Altrincham on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old was released by Oldham Athletic as a youngster but signed for Burnley in 2019 after a breakthrough at Curzon Ashton in National League North.

He did not play a senior game at Turf Moor but has been a regular since joining Altrincham in September 2020.

Senior played 67 games for the Robins in the past two seasons, scoring once.

Carlisle are 21st in League Two, three points above the bottom two, after a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe on New Year's Day.