Steve Cook spent more than a decade at Bournemouth, scoring 21 goals for the Cherries

Nottingham Forest have signed experienced centre-back Steve Cook from Bournemouth on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Cook, 30, is one of Bournemouth's longest-serving players and made over 400 appearances for the club.

He joined the Cherries on loan in 2011, before signing on a permanent deal the following year.

"I thought it was the perfect time in my career to make this move," Cook told Forest's website. external-link

"You can see the progress the club is making and I'm excited for the new challenge."

A knee injury has kept Cook out of the start of the Championship campaign and he has featured only four times in all competitions.

But the defender becomes ninth-placed Forest's second signing of the January transfer window, following the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

Head coach Steve Cooper said: "We feel this is an important signing as Steve is a fantastic player and brings a good level of experience, both in the Championship and the level above.

"He's played in a team that has won a lot of games and I think that's important."

Cook twice helped the Cherries to promotion, from League One up to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history in 2015.

He was made club captain last season and Bournemouth have confirmed he will receive a testimonial game at the end of this season.

"Steve is an AFC Bournemouth legend," praised Cherries chief executive Neill Blake.

"He has been a key part of this club's success over the last 10 years and has played a pivotal role in some of the most memorable moments in our history."

Forest, meanwhile, have also confirmed the return of midfielder Harry Arter from a loan spell at Charlton Athletic, where the 32-year-old made just five appearances.

