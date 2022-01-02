Ryan Giles has also had loan spells at Coventry, Rotherham and Shrewsbury

Ryan Giles has been recalled from his season-long loan at Cardiff City by parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The loss of the 21-year-old wide player is a big blow to the Bluebirds in their fight to avoid relegation.

Giles has been a regular in the Cardiff line-up, having made 21 league appearances, all but two of which were starts.

Giles has not scored, but is joint top of the Championship assists table with nine, alongside Reading's John Swift.

Cardiff revealed the recall "with disappointment" and said Giles would return to Premier League Wolves ahead of their FA Cup tie with Sheffield United on Sunday, 9 January.

"We'd like to thank Ryan for his efforts during his time in south Wales and wish him the very best of luck going forward," a Cardiff statement said.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: "Gilo has been doing great out on loan. He's been playing in numerous positions, on both wings and wing-back, and has done very well. Now, with Covid, injuries and international call-ups, players are dropping out, and he'll be added to the squad.

"What he's been doing at Cardiff has been impressive, when he was in forward positions his assist record was outstanding, and this is an opportunity to come back and train with the first team and show (manager) Bruno Lage what he's learned."