Russell Martin hopes a sense of normality will return at Swansea training ahead of the Southampton FA Cup tie

FA Cup third round: Swansea City v Southampton Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Sat, 8 Jan Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app.

Russell Martin is hopeful Swansea City will return to action against Southampton on Saturday after a Covid-19 outbreak which saw the Championship club close their training ground.

Swansea have not played since defeat to Nottingham Forest on 11 December having seen four games postponed.

Martin is "looking forward to getting everyone back together" having had only 10 players available last week.

"Hopefully we are over the worst of it," said the Swansea head coach.

"The last time I spoke [just before Christmas] we had just a couple of cases, but that rose a lot in the few days after that.

"We had to shut the training ground down for five days because of the outbreak, on governmental advice.

"We then came back in just after Christmas and the guys have trained three days since then, and that was with 10 players, which has since risen to 12."

A number of players are due back at training on Monday, though they will do only light work initially before rejoining the squad later this week.

Swansea's fixtures at Queens Park Rangers on 18 December and Millwall on Boxing Day were postponed because of Covid cases at the two London clubs.

The home games against Luton, scheduled for 29 December, and Fulham on 3 January were called off because of the outbreak at Swansea, which also affected club staff.

"The club doctor has been great in how he has dealt with everything," Martin told BBC Sport Wales.

"He actually isolated himself for 10 days - he tested positive with no symptoms. He's been doing it from afar.

"We have had a number of players who have had to have 10 days off with no training at all and not been able to leave their houses or apartments.

"So it will take a bit of fitness out of them with no training and this week will be really important to get some work in."

Only a handful of those who tested positive showed symptoms, and they were mild.

Nevertheless, Martin says which players are "robust enough" after an unwanted mid-season break will influence selection for the home FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League Southampton.

"We will put out the best possible side to win the game and to try to prepare us for the next league game [at Huddersfield on 15 January], when hopefully we will have every single player back," he added.

Martin said Swansea had done all they could to prevent a Covid outbreak.

"The club has been deemed gold standard by the EFL and the health officials who have to come in and check," he said.

"We have had one-way systems, limits on numbers in the gym, we have not used any meeting rooms and people are wearing masks, they don't eat at the same time and are getting ready in separate dressing rooms.

"I don't know what more we could have done.

"But we had the QPR game off and a couple of days off, everyone goes back and sees their families and off the back of that we had a lot of cases."