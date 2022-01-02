Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Tuanzebe has played just eight minutes since Gerrard was appointed in November

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is close to completing a loan move to Italian Serie A side Napoli for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old was recently recalled by United from his third loan spell at Aston Villa.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard was keen for the player to return to the club.

Instead, Tuanzebe will join a Napoli outfit currently third in Serie A and due to face Barcelona next month in the play-off round of the Europa League.

Tuanzebe, who has made 45 appearances for Villa but has struggled for playing time under Gerrard, left Bunia in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a child to build a new life in the UK.

He joined United aged eight and has made 37 senior appearances for the club since making his first-team debut in 2017.