Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
SenegalSenegal0ZimbabweZimbabwe0

Afcon 2021: Senegal v Zimbabwe

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Senegal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 21Mbaye
  • 4Cissé
  • 22Diallo
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 20Sarr
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 5Gueye
  • 9Dia
  • 10Mané
  • 7KeitaBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 11Diallo
  • 13Lopy
  • 24Name
  • 25Loum
  • 26Gueye
  • 28Faty

Zimbabwe

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Mhari
  • 22Chimwemwe
  • 5Takwara
  • 15Hadebe
  • 14Bhasera
  • 4Madzongwe
  • 7Wadi
  • 17Musona
  • 8Benyu
  • 12Kangwa
  • 18Dube

Substitutes

  • 2Murwira
  • 6Mudimu
  • 9Moyo
  • 10Kadewere
  • 11Tigere
  • 13Kamusoko
  • 16Mahachi
  • 19Muskwe
  • 20Muduhwa
  • 21Shumba
  • 23Mapisa
Referee:
Mario Escobar

Match Stats

Home TeamSenegalAway TeamZimbabwe
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Keita Baldé (Senegal).

  2. Post update

    Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Keita Baldé (Senegal).

  4. Post update

    Prince Dube (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Teenage Hadebe.

  6. Post update

    Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Prince Dube (Zimbabwe).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fodé Ballo-Touré.

  9. Post update

    Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe).

  11. Post update

    Keita Baldé (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  16. Post update

    Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Zimbabwe. Bruce Kangwa tries a through ball, but Prince Dube is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).

  20. Post update

    Kundai Benyu (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 10th January 2022

