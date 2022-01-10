Hand ball by Keita Baldé (Senegal).
Line-ups
Senegal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 21Mbaye
- 4Cissé
- 22Diallo
- 12Ballo-Touré
- 20Sarr
- 8Kouyaté
- 5Gueye
- 9Dia
- 10Mané
- 7KeitaBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 11Diallo
- 13Lopy
- 24Name
- 25Loum
- 26Gueye
- 28Faty
Zimbabwe
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Mhari
- 22Chimwemwe
- 5Takwara
- 15Hadebe
- 14Bhasera
- 4Madzongwe
- 7Wadi
- 17Musona
- 8Benyu
- 12Kangwa
- 18Dube
Substitutes
- 2Murwira
- 6Mudimu
- 9Moyo
- 10Kadewere
- 11Tigere
- 13Kamusoko
- 16Mahachi
- 19Muskwe
- 20Muduhwa
- 21Shumba
- 23Mapisa
- Referee:
- Mario Escobar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Post update
Foul by Keita Baldé (Senegal).
Post update
Prince Dube (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Teenage Hadebe.
Post update
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Prince Dube (Zimbabwe).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fodé Ballo-Touré.
Post update
Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe).
Post update
Keita Baldé (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Post update
Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe).
Post update
Offside, Zimbabwe. Bruce Kangwa tries a through ball, but Prince Dube is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).
Post update
Kundai Benyu (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.
