Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
MoroccoMorocco0GhanaGhana0

Afcon 2021: Morocco v Ghana

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Morocco

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 6Saïss
  • 5Aguerd
  • 3MasinaBooked at 22mins
  • 24Mmaee
  • 8Ounahi
  • 15Amallah
  • 7Louza
  • 17Boufal
  • 14Aboukhlal

Substitutes

  • 4S Amrabat
  • 10El Haddadi
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Chair
  • 18Chakla
  • 20Alakouch
  • 21El Karouani
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 25Chibi
  • 27Rahimi
  • 28Tissoudali

Ghana

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Wollacott
  • 2Yiadom
  • 18Amartey
  • 23DjikuBooked at 17mins
  • 17Baba
  • 5Partey
  • 21Baba
  • 15Paintsil
  • 10A Ayew
  • 22Sulemana
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 1Nurudeen
  • 4Mensah
  • 6Addo
  • 7Issahaku
  • 8Kyereh
  • 13Boakye
  • 14Mensah
  • 19Owusu
  • 24Attah
  • 25Tetteh
  • 26Mumin
  • 28Abagna
Referee:
Joshua Bondo

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamGhana
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Morocco. Adam Masina tries a through ball, but Zakaria Aboukhlal is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Selim Amallah (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Romain Saïss.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Imrân Louza (Morocco).

  7. Post update

    Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Imrân Louza (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).

  11. Post update

    Daniel Amartey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

  13. Post update

    Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Ghana).

  15. Booking

    Adam Masina (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).

  17. Post update

    Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco).

  19. Post update

    André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nayef Aguerd (Morocco).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal11001013
2Guinea10100001
3Malawi10100001
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana10100001
2Morocco10100001
3Comoros00000000
4Gabon00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt00000000
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Nigeria00000000
4Sudan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Ivory Coast00000000
3Equatorial Guinea00000000
4Sierra Leone00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
