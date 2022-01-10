Offside, Morocco. Adam Masina tries a through ball, but Zakaria Aboukhlal is caught offside.
Line-ups
Morocco
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Bono
- 2Hakimi
- 6Saïss
- 5Aguerd
- 3MasinaBooked at 22mins
- 24Mmaee
- 8Ounahi
- 15Amallah
- 7Louza
- 17Boufal
- 14Aboukhlal
Substitutes
- 4S Amrabat
- 10El Haddadi
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 13Chair
- 18Chakla
- 20Alakouch
- 21El Karouani
- 22Tagnaouti
- 25Chibi
- 27Rahimi
- 28Tissoudali
Ghana
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Wollacott
- 2Yiadom
- 18Amartey
- 23DjikuBooked at 17mins
- 17Baba
- 5Partey
- 21Baba
- 15Paintsil
- 10A Ayew
- 22Sulemana
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 1Nurudeen
- 4Mensah
- 6Addo
- 7Issahaku
- 8Kyereh
- 13Boakye
- 14Mensah
- 19Owusu
- 24Attah
- 25Tetteh
- 26Mumin
- 28Abagna
- Referee:
- Joshua Bondo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt missed. Selim Amallah (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Romain Saïss.
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).
Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Imrân Louza (Morocco).
Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Imrân Louza (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).
Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).
Post update
Daniel Amartey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Selim Amallah (Morocco).
Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Ghana).
Booking
Adam Masina (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).
Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco).
Post update
André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nayef Aguerd (Morocco).
