Match ends, Comoros 0, Gabon 1.
Aaron Boupendza's first-half finish was the difference as Gabon edged past Africa Cup of Nations debutants Comoros in Group C.
Gabon forward Louis Ameka latched on to a loose ball before playing in Boupendza to strike from a tight angle after 16 minutes.
In the second half Gabon's Denis Bouanga twice forced Comoros keeper Ali Ahamada into fine reaction saves.
Comoros created little in response as the West Africans cruised to victory.
Gabon now sit joint-top of Group C after Sofiane Boufal's 82nd-minute strike had earlier handed Morocco a narrow win over Ghana.
Comoros, the Island nation in the Indian Ocean who qualified ahead of Kenya and Togo, dominated proceedings before Gabon's opener against the run of play.
But once the two-time quarter-finalists went in front it as one-way traffic, even without star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who missed this match after testing positive for Covid-19.
Comoros face Morocco on Friday (16:00 GMT) before Gabon play Ghana (19:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Comoros
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 23Ahamada
- 2Abdallah
- 4Zahary
- 12M'Dahoma
- 26Mohamed
- 13AbdullahSubstituted forMogniat 78'minutes
- 19Youssouf
- 22Bakari
- 10M'Changama
- 15Youssouf
- 21Ben Nabouhane
Substitutes
- 1Ben Boina
- 3Alhadhur
- 5Ali Mohamed
- 6Abdou
- 8Bachirou
- 9M'Changama
- 11Aboubakari
- 18Bourhane
- 20Mogni
- 24Mattoir
- 25Moussa
- 27Ahamada
Gabon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Amonome
- 4Obissa
- 8Palun
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 6Obiang
- 12Kanga
- 17Biyogo Poko
- 14Ameka
- 7BoupendzaSubstituted forSambissaat 78'minutes
- 20Bouanga
- 11Allevinah
Substitutes
- 2Moucketou-Moussounda
- 3Oyono
- 15Eneme-Ella
- 16Mfa Mezui
- 19Martinsson-Ngouali
- 21Noubi Fotso
- 22Ndzengue
- 24Sambissa
- 25Assoumou
- 26Biteghé
- 27Nguema
- 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende
- Referee:
- Peter Waweru
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Comoros 0, Gabon 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Gabon. David Sambissa replaces Aaron Salem Boupendza.
Substitution
Substitution, Comoros. Ahmed Mogni replaces Rafidine Abdullah.
Second Half
Second Half begins Comoros 0, Gabon 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Comoros 0, Gabon 1.
Goal!
Goal! Comoros 0, Gabon 1. Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
