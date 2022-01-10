Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
ComorosComoros0GabonGabon1

Afcon 2021: Gabon edge past debutants Comoros

Aaron Boupendza
Aaron Boupendza scored his fifth goal for Gabon

Aaron Boupendza's first-half finish was the difference as Gabon edged past Africa Cup of Nations debutants Comoros in Group C.

Gabon forward Louis Ameka latched on to a loose ball before playing in Boupendza to strike from a tight angle after 16 minutes.

In the second half Gabon's Denis Bouanga twice forced Comoros keeper Ali Ahamada into fine reaction saves.

Comoros created little in response as the West Africans cruised to victory.

Gabon now sit joint-top of Group C after Sofiane Boufal's 82nd-minute strike had earlier handed Morocco a narrow win over Ghana.

Comoros, the Island nation in the Indian Ocean who qualified ahead of Kenya and Togo, dominated proceedings before Gabon's opener against the run of play.

But once the two-time quarter-finalists went in front it as one-way traffic, even without star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who missed this match after testing positive for Covid-19.

Comoros face Morocco on Friday (16:00 GMT) before Gabon play Ghana (19:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Comoros

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Ahamada
  • 2Abdallah
  • 4Zahary
  • 12M'Dahoma
  • 26Mohamed
  • 13AbdullahSubstituted forMogniat 78'minutes
  • 19Youssouf
  • 22Bakari
  • 10M'Changama
  • 15Youssouf
  • 21Ben Nabouhane

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Boina
  • 3Alhadhur
  • 5Ali Mohamed
  • 6Abdou
  • 8Bachirou
  • 9M'Changama
  • 11Aboubakari
  • 18Bourhane
  • 20Mogni
  • 24Mattoir
  • 25Moussa
  • 27Ahamada

Gabon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Amonome
  • 4Obissa
  • 8Palun
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 6Obiang
  • 12Kanga
  • 17Biyogo Poko
  • 14Ameka
  • 7BoupendzaSubstituted forSambissaat 78'minutes
  • 20Bouanga
  • 11Allevinah

Substitutes

  • 2Moucketou-Moussounda
  • 3Oyono
  • 15Eneme-Ella
  • 16Mfa Mezui
  • 19Martinsson-Ngouali
  • 21Noubi Fotso
  • 22Ndzengue
  • 24Sambissa
  • 25Assoumou
  • 26Biteghé
  • 27Nguema
  • 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende
Referee:
Peter Waweru

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Comoros 0, Gabon 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Comoros 0, Gabon 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Gabon. David Sambissa replaces Aaron Salem Boupendza.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Comoros. Ahmed Mogni replaces Rafidine Abdullah.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Comoros 0, Gabon 1.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Comoros 0, Gabon 1.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Comoros 0, Gabon 1. Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco11001013
2Comoros10100001
3Gabon10100001
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt00000000
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Nigeria00000000
4Sudan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Ivory Coast00000000
3Equatorial Guinea00000000
4Sierra Leone00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
