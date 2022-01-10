Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
ComorosComoros19:00GabonGabon
Venue: Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo

Afcon 2021: Comoros v Gabon

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco11001013
2Comoros00000000
3Gabon00000000
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt00000000
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Nigeria00000000
4Sudan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Ivory Coast00000000
3Equatorial Guinea00000000
4Sierra Leone00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
