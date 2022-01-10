Attempt saved. José Kanté (Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Naby Keïta.
Line-ups
Guinea
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Keita
- 19Kané
- 5Sow
- 13Camara
- 4Conté
- 3Sylla
- 23Camara
- 6Diawara
- 8Keïta
- 9Kanté
- 11Bayo
Substitutes
- 7Cissé
- 14Kourouma Kourouma
- 16Camara
- 17Kanté
- 20Konaté
- 21Kaba
- 22Koné
- 25Diallo
- 27Siby
Malawi
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Kakhobwe
- 21Chirwa
- 19Mzava
- 5Chembezi
- 7Mhone
- 8Idana
- 17Banda
- 10Madinga
- 13Banda
- 22Muyaba
- 20Chester
Substitutes
- 1Thomu
- 9Mbulu
- 18Kalima
- 23Thole
- Referee:
- Daniel Laryea Nii Ayi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Naby Keïta (Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Micium Mhone (Malawi).
Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Mohamed Camara.
Amadou Diawara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Khuda Muyaba (Malawi).
Hand ball by Khuda Muyaba (Malawi).
Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aguibou Camara with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Francisco Madinga.
Attempt missed. Peter Banda (Malawi) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Naby Keïta (Guinea).
Francisco Madinga (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mohamed Camara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yamikani Chester (Malawi).
Attempt saved. Yamikani Chester (Malawi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea).
Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Saïdou Sow.
Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Aly Keita.
Attempt saved. Micium Mhone (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
