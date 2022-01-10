Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
GuineaGuinea0MalawiMalawi0

Afcon 2021: Guinea v Malawi

Line-ups

Guinea

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Keita
  • 19Kané
  • 5Sow
  • 13Camara
  • 4Conté
  • 3Sylla
  • 23Camara
  • 6Diawara
  • 8Keïta
  • 9Kanté
  • 11Bayo

Substitutes

  • 7Cissé
  • 14Kourouma Kourouma
  • 16Camara
  • 17Kanté
  • 20Konaté
  • 21Kaba
  • 22Koné
  • 25Diallo
  • 27Siby

Malawi

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Kakhobwe
  • 21Chirwa
  • 19Mzava
  • 5Chembezi
  • 7Mhone
  • 8Idana
  • 17Banda
  • 10Madinga
  • 13Banda
  • 22Muyaba
  • 20Chester

Substitutes

  • 1Thomu
  • 9Mbulu
  • 18Kalima
  • 23Thole
Referee:
Daniel Laryea Nii Ayi

Match Stats

Home TeamGuineaAway TeamMalawi
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. José Kanté (Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Naby Keïta.

  2. Post update

    Naby Keïta (Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Micium Mhone (Malawi).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Mohamed Camara.

  5. Post update

    Amadou Diawara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Khuda Muyaba (Malawi).

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Khuda Muyaba (Malawi).

  8. Post update

    Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aguibou Camara with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Francisco Madinga.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Banda (Malawi) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Naby Keïta (Guinea).

  12. Post update

    Francisco Madinga (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Mohamed Camara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Yamikani Chester (Malawi).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yamikani Chester (Malawi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea).

  17. Post update

    Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Saïdou Sow.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Aly Keita.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Micium Mhone (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal11001013
2Guinea10100001
3Malawi10100001
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana10100001
2Morocco10100001
3Comoros00000000
4Gabon00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt00000000
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Nigeria00000000
4Sudan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Ivory Coast00000000
3Equatorial Guinea00000000
4Sierra Leone00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
