Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
GuineaGuinea16:00MalawiMalawi
Venue: Kouekong Stadium, Cameroon

Afcon 2021: Guinea v Malawi

From the section African

Line-ups

Guinea

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Keita
  • 19Kané
  • 5Sow
  • 13Camara
  • 4Conté
  • 3Sylla
  • 23Camara
  • 6Diawara
  • 8Keïta
  • 9Kanté
  • 11Bayo

Substitutes

  • 7Cissé
  • 14Kourouma Kourouma
  • 16Camara
  • 17Kanté
  • 20Konaté
  • 21Kaba
  • 22Koné
  • 25Diallo
  • 27Siby

Malawi

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Kakhobwe
  • 21Chirwa
  • 19Mzava
  • 5Chembezi
  • 7Mhone
  • 8Idana
  • 17Banda
  • 10Madinga
  • 13Banda
  • 20Chester
  • 22Muyaba

Substitutes

  • 1Thomu
  • 9Mbulu
  • 18Kalima
  • 23Thole
Referee:
Daniel Laryea Nii Ayi

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal11001013
2Guinea00000000
3Malawi00000000
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Comoros00000000
2Gabon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Morocco00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt00000000
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Nigeria00000000
4Sudan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Ivory Coast00000000
3Equatorial Guinea00000000
4Sierra Leone00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

