Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Nathan Patterson has started six games for Rangers this season

Everton are hopeful of completing a £10m deal to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson in what would be a record fee for the Ibrox club.

Manager Rafael Benitez first moved for the 20-year-old in the summer.

Then Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said the Scotland international would not be sold and Everton's bid was rejected.

Talks have now resumed and Everton are optimistic that they are close to finally landing a long-term successor to veteran captain Seamus Coleman, 33.

The youngster is highly regarded at Ibrox but has struggled for game time under Gerrard and his successor Giovanni van Bronckhorst because of the impressive form of Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Patterson has made 27 club appearances, scoring twice, and scored his first Scotland goal in the victory against Moldova in November. He has six international caps and featured at Euro 2020.

He would be Everton's second signing of the January transfer window as Benitez, under pressure after Sunday's 3-2 home defeat by Brighton left them struggling in 15th place in the Premier League, moves to strengthen his defence.

Everton have already completed a deal, understood to be worth up to £17m including add-ons, for Dynamo Kyiv's 22-year-old Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who has signed a four-year deal.

Rangers sold Alan Hutton to Tottenham in 2008 for around £9m.