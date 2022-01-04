Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Josh Coburn was given his first-team bow by former Boro boss Neil Warnock late last season

Teenage striker Josh Coburn has signed a new contract with Championship side Middlesbrough, to run until 2025 with the option of a further year.

The 19-year-old made his debut against Stoke City in March 2021 and scored his first senior goal against Sheffield Wednesday later the same season.

Academy product Coburn has continued his progress with three goals in eight games for the Teessiders this season.

"He's earned a new contract," Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club website. external-link

"His aim now has got to be keep improving and keep learning, and push on to make an impression.

"He's had a good first part to his career and now he has to kick on. This is reward for a good start to his professional career."