Manager Thomas Tuchel (left) has not had Lukaku as an automatic starter in his Chelsea side

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Romelu Lukaku was dropped for the Liverpool game because the situation around the striker "got too big and too noisy".

In an interview recorded several weeks ago but aired on Thursday, Lukaku said he was "not happy" with his bit-part role under Tuchel earlier this season.

He added he would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

"I decided to protect the preparation of the match and that's why he's out," Tuchel said before Sunday's match.

The German said he has spoken with club record signing Lukaku and senior players about the matter.

"Of course we have spoken, twice," Tuchel added. "I have spoken to the main players, then we had to realise it is too close to the match.

"The thing got too big, the thing got too noisy, so close to the match.

"We delayed the decision and while we are doing that we have to protect the preparation of the match.

"We have a big match of football to play. We need full focus which is hard enough to get without this decision, but that is why he is not playing. For sure it was a difficult decision to take."

On Friday, following the broadcast of the Sky Sport Italia interview, Tuchel said Lukaku's comments "brings noise that we don't need".

Lukaku, 28, has scored seven goals in 18 appearances since he rejoined Chelsea from Italian champions Inter Milan for £97.5m in the summer.

He has also been hampered by injury and illness and, at times, found himself left out of the starting line-up even when fit.

However, he has had a recent upturn in form, scoring in his last two Premier League appearances, after discussions about his role with Tuchel.