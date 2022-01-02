Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lowton was struck while celebrating Burnley's second-half equaliser

Burnley's Matt Lowton was struck with a bottle in his side's Premier League game at Leeds on Sunday.

The defender was hit by a plastic bottle full of liquid, thrown from the home supporters' area, while celebrating the Clarets' equaliser.

Lowton had a noticeable red mark on his forehead after the incident and stopped to show referee Paul Tierney.

"That would have weight on it, it's smacked him in the face," said BBC commentator Conor McNamara.

"Scenes like that are what's going to lead to queues coming in, searches for whether people have drinks, removing bottle tops, it's so unnecessary. There is absolutely no reason to do that."