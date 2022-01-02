Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Forfar Athletic missed the chance to cut Kelty Hearts' lead at the top of Scottish League with defeat at Elgin.

Darryl McHardy headed the only goal of the game three minutes into stoppage time to leave Forfar seven points off Kelty, who have two games in hand.

Third-placed Annan Athletic moved to within two points of Forfar after drawing 1-1 with Stranraer.

Stirling Albion beat hosts Stenhousemuir 2-1 to replace the Warriors in fifth place.

Kelty's Fife derby at home to Cowdenbeath and Albion Rovers' trip to Edinburgh City were postponed.

Annan, unbeaten in six outings, fell behind when Broque Watson fired Stranraer ahead and were reduced to 10 men when Charlie Barnes was dismissed for a hand ball that gave the hosts a penalty.

However, Grant Gallagher had his effort from 12 yards saved and Tommy Goss levelled two minutes from the end.

Thomas Orr's close-range finish after 25 minutes put Stenny ahead, but the game turned after Jordan Tapping's own goal on 76 minutes.

Nathan Flanagan finished for the visitors following a quick break four minutes later and it proved to be the winner.