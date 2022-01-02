Harvey Macadam: Fleetwood sign midfielder from non-league Ashton
Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Harvey Macadam from non-league Ashton United for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old, who began his career as a youngster at Burnley, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the League One club.
Macadam has been an ever-present for Ashton this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions.
Fleetwood midfielder Ben Thompson has moved in the opposite direction on an initial one-month loan.
