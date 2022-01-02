Harvey Macadam: Fleetwood sign midfielder from non-league Ashton

Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town corner flag
Fleetwood Town are currently 19th in the League One table

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Harvey Macadam from non-league Ashton United for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who began his career as a youngster at Burnley, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the League One club.

Macadam has been an ever-present for Ashton this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

Fleetwood midfielder Ben Thompson has moved in the opposite direction on an initial one-month loan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC