Barcelona moved to within a point of fourth place in the Spanish La Liga table with victory at Mallorca.
Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal with a header at the back post in the first half from Oscar Mingueza's cross.
Xavi's side, who were without a number of first team players because of Covid and injuries, dominated for large periods but were often frustrated.
De Jong was the main threat, hitting the woodwork twice in the first half, including once with a bicycle kick.
Mallorca pushed for an equaliser late on when Dani Rodriguez's teasing ball was headed inches over the bar by Fer Nino, before Marc-Andre ter Stegen was forced into a smart save to deny Jaume Costa.
But the hosts, sitting 15th in the table, were unable to keep out Barcelona, who have closed the gap on fourth-placed rivals Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona were missing 17 players in total, including regulars Dani Alves, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Philippe Coutinho, Gavi and Serginho Dest.
Earlier this week, Xavi said it was "crazy" that La Liga were allowing the game to go ahead given the state of the teams' respective squads.
But his young players, with an average age of 24 years and 201 days, managed to get the job done.
Ahead of kick-off, former Mallorca and Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o made a guest appearance.
A mural of Eto'o was unveiled outside the Estadi de Son Moix and he was applauded by both sets of fans in the stadium.
Line-ups
Mallorca
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Reina
- 15MaffeoBooked at 90mins
- 5Russo
- 24ValjentBooked at 90mins
- 18CostaBooked at 83mins
- 12BabaSubstituted forRuiz de Galarretaat 61'minutes
- 16BattagliaSubstituted forPratsat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 19LeeSubstituted forLlabrés Expósitoat 71'minutes
- 14Rodríguez VázquezBooked at 90mins
- 10SánchezSubstituted forMboulaat 70'minutes
- 22RodríguezSubstituted forNiñoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sastre
- 3Oliván
- 4Ruiz de Galarreta
- 7Mboula
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 20Sedlar
- 26Niño
- 29Gayá Martinez
- 30Quetglas
- 31Román Riquelme
- 34Llabrés Expósito
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22MinguezaSubstituted forLengletat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Piqué
- 24García
- 4Araújo
- 28González IglesiasSubstituted forSanzat 71'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 6Puig Martí
- 37AkhomachSubstituted forPedrola Fortunyat 80'minutes
- 17de Jong
- 29JutglàBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 34Sanz
- 35Comas
- 38Jaime
- 39Pedrola Fortuny
- 40De Vega
- 41Mármol
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 14,654
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away24
