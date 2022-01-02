Spanish La Liga
MallorcaMallorca0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Barcelona close in on fourth place with win at Mallorca

Barcelona celebrate scoring
Luuk de Jong scored his first La Liga goal since 26 September

Barcelona moved to within a point of fourth place in the Spanish La Liga table with victory at Mallorca.

Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal with a header at the back post in the first half from Oscar Mingueza's cross.

Xavi's side, who were without a number of first team players because of Covid and injuries, dominated for large periods but were often frustrated.

De Jong was the main threat, hitting the woodwork twice in the first half, including once with a bicycle kick.

Mallorca pushed for an equaliser late on when Dani Rodriguez's teasing ball was headed inches over the bar by Fer Nino, before Marc-Andre ter Stegen was forced into a smart save to deny Jaume Costa.

But the hosts, sitting 15th in the table, were unable to keep out Barcelona, who have closed the gap on fourth-placed rivals Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona were missing 17 players in total, including regulars Dani Alves, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Philippe Coutinho, Gavi and Serginho Dest.

Earlier this week, Xavi said it was "crazy" that La Liga were allowing the game to go ahead given the state of the teams' respective squads.

But his young players, with an average age of 24 years and 201 days, managed to get the job done.

Ahead of kick-off, former Mallorca and Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o made a guest appearance.

A mural of Eto'o was unveiled outside the Estadi de Son Moix and he was applauded by both sets of fans in the stadium.

Line-ups

Mallorca

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Reina
  • 15MaffeoBooked at 90mins
  • 5Russo
  • 24ValjentBooked at 90mins
  • 18CostaBooked at 83mins
  • 12BabaSubstituted forRuiz de Galarretaat 61'minutes
  • 16BattagliaSubstituted forPratsat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 19LeeSubstituted forLlabrés Expósitoat 71'minutes
  • 14Rodríguez VázquezBooked at 90mins
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forMboulaat 70'minutes
  • 22RodríguezSubstituted forNiñoat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sastre
  • 3Oliván
  • 4Ruiz de Galarreta
  • 7Mboula
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 20Sedlar
  • 26Niño
  • 29Gayá Martinez
  • 30Quetglas
  • 31Román Riquelme
  • 34Llabrés Expósito

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22MinguezaSubstituted forLengletat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 4Araújo
  • 28González IglesiasSubstituted forSanzat 71'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 37AkhomachSubstituted forPedrola Fortunyat 80'minutes
  • 17de Jong
  • 29JutglàBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 34Sanz
  • 35Comas
  • 38Jaime
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny
  • 40De Vega
  • 41Mármol
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
14,654

Match Stats

Home TeamMallorcaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home22
Away24

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid20144241172446
2Sevilla18115229131638
3Real Betis1910363223933
4Atl Madrid199553122932
5Barcelona198743022831
6Rayo Vallecano199372620630
7Real Sociedad198652121030
8Valencia197753128328
9Espanyol197572222026
10Villarreal186752620625
11Ath Bilbao195951716124
12Celta Vigo196582222023
13Granada195862326-323
14Osasuna185761722-522
15Mallorca194871728-1120
16Getafe194691320-718
17Elche193791827-916
18Alavés1944111630-1416
19Cádiz182881531-1614
20Levante1808101936-178
View full Spanish La Liga table

