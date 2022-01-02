Spanish La Liga
MallorcaMallorca0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Mallorca v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Mallorca

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Reina
  • 15Maffeo
  • 5Russo
  • 24Valjent
  • 18Costa
  • 12BabaSubstituted forRuiz de Galarretaat 61'minutes
  • 16Battaglia
  • 19Lee
  • 14Rodríguez Vázquez
  • 10Sánchez
  • 22RodríguezSubstituted forNiñoat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sastre
  • 3Oliván
  • 4Ruiz de Galarreta
  • 7Mboula
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 20Sedlar
  • 26Niño
  • 29Gayá Martinez
  • 30Quetglas
  • 31Román Riquelme
  • 34Llabrés Expósito

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22Mingueza
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 4Araújo
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 21de Jong
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 37Akhomach
  • 17de Jong
  • 29Jutglà

Substitutes

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 34Sanz
  • 35Comas
  • 38Jaime
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny
  • 40De Vega
  • 41Mármol
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
14,654

Match Stats

Home TeamMallorcaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

  3. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Fernando Niño replaces Ángel Rodríguez.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta replaces Iddrisu Baba.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ronald Araújo with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ilias Akhomach with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Ferrán Jutglà (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca).

  11. Post update

    Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ilias Akhomach (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Luuk de Jong (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riqui Puig.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid20144241172446
2Sevilla18115229131638
3Real Betis1910363223933
4Atl Madrid199553122932
5Barcelona198743022831
6Rayo Vallecano199372620630
7Real Sociedad198652121030
8Valencia197753128328
9Espanyol197572222026
10Villarreal186752620625
11Ath Bilbao195951716124
12Celta Vigo196582222023
13Granada195862326-323
14Osasuna185761722-522
15Mallorca194871728-1120
16Getafe194691320-718
17Elche193791827-916
18Alavés1944111630-1416
19Cádiz182881531-1614
20Levante1808101936-178
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories