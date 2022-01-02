Mallorca v Barcelona

Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Mallorca
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Reina
- 15Maffeo
- 5Russo
- 24Valjent
- 18Costa
- 12BabaSubstituted forRuiz de Galarretaat 61'minutes
- 16Battaglia
- 19Lee
- 14Rodríguez Vázquez
- 10Sánchez
- 22RodríguezSubstituted forNiñoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sastre
- 3Oliván
- 4Ruiz de Galarreta
- 7Mboula
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 20Sedlar
- 26Niño
- 29Gayá Martinez
- 30Quetglas
- 31Román Riquelme
- 34Llabrés Expósito
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Mingueza
- 3Piqué
- 24García
- 4Araújo
- 28González Iglesias
- 21de Jong
- 6Puig Martí
- 37Akhomach
- 17de Jong
- 29Jutglà
Substitutes
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 34Sanz
- 35Comas
- 38Jaime
- 39Pedrola Fortuny
- 40De Vega
- 41Mármol
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 14,654
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Fernando Niño replaces Ángel Rodríguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta replaces Iddrisu Baba.
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ronald Araújo with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ilias Akhomach with a cross.
Ferrán Jutglà (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca).
Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Foul by Ilias Akhomach (Barcelona).
Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Luuk de Jong (Barcelona).
Attempt missed. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riqui Puig.
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.