Getafe v Real Madrid

First Half ends, Getafe 1, Real Madrid 0.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 3Cabaco
- 23Mitrovic
- 15Cuenca
- 17Olivera
- 20Maksimovic
- 18Arambarri
- 11Aleñá
- 12Ramírez
- 10Ünal
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 4Nyom
- 5Morris Luís
- 7Mata
- 14Silva
- 16Jankto
- 21Iglesias
- 24Timor
- 27Conde
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 21RodrygoBooked at 21mins
- 9Benzema
- 11Asensio
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 40Fuidias
- 41Marín Zamora
- 44Gonzalez Carmona
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Eder Militão.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carles Aleñá (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).
Post update
Attempt saved. Damián Suárez (Getafe) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Post update
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nemanja Maksimovic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).
Post update
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Post update
Enes Ünal (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mauro Arambarri.