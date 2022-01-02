Spanish La Liga
GetafeGetafe1Real MadridReal Madrid0

Getafe v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 3Cabaco
  • 23Mitrovic
  • 15Cuenca
  • 17Olivera
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 18Arambarri
  • 11Aleñá
  • 12Ramírez
  • 10Ünal

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 4Nyom
  • 5Morris Luís
  • 7Mata
  • 14Silva
  • 16Jankto
  • 21Iglesias
  • 24Timor
  • 27Conde

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 21RodrygoBooked at 21mins
  • 9Benzema
  • 11Asensio

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 40Fuidias
  • 41Marín Zamora
  • 44Gonzalez Carmona
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Getafe 1, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Eder Militão.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carles Aleñá (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Damián Suárez.

  4. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Damián Suárez (Getafe) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nemanja Maksimovic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  13. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).

  15. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Enes Ünal (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mauro Arambarri.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid20144241172446
2Sevilla18115229131638
3Real Betis18103532211133
4Rayo Vallecano189362618830
5Atl Madrid188552922729
6Real Sociedad188552020029
7Barcelona187742922728
8Valencia197753128328
9Espanyol197572222026
10Villarreal186752620625
11Ath Bilbao195951716124
12Granada185762326-322
13Osasuna185761722-522
14Celta Vigo185582022-220
15Mallorca184861727-1020
16Getafe194691320-718
17Elche183691827-915
18Alavés1843111529-1415
19Cádiz182881531-1614
20Levante1808101936-178
View full Spanish La Liga table

