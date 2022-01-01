Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Galway-born Aaron Connolly has eight caps for the Republic of Ireland

Brighton & Hove Albion have loaned forward Aaron Connolly to Championship promotion challengers Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international, 21, has two goals in only six Seagulls matches this season, with Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck preferred up front.

Connolly joined Brighton's under-18 side in 2016, and has eight goals in 54 games, including a 2019 loan to Luton.

"It's an area of the pitch we need to improve," said Boro boss Chris Wilder. external-link

"He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him."

Boro also have Slovenia international Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn as striker options, with Chuba Akpom currently out on loan.

