Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Luke O'Neill made 30 appearances for AFC Wimledon last season

Stevenage have signed ex-Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon full-back Luke O'Neill.

The 30-year-old was released by the Dons last summer and has spent the last two months with National League North club Kettering Town.

O'Neill has played more than 300 times across all three tiers of the EFL and the National League having played for the likes of Gillingham and Southend.

He is the second player to move to Stevenage this month after goalkeeper Christy Pym joined from Peterborough.

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of O'Neill's deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.