Eintracht Frankfurt have joined the £4m chase to sign 18-year-old full-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Rangers trying to strengthen wide areas amid interest in Ryan Kent and enquiries have been sent in for two players. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Rangers have touched base with Serie A club Bologna over a move for 22-year-old Denmark winger Andreas Skov Olsen as well as exploring a loan move for Leeds United wide man Crysencio Summerville. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Scotland winger Oliver Burke, who is out of contract in the summer, could be set for a move to Blackburn Rovers from Sheffield United after the 24-year-old rejected the same switch in the summer. (Sunday Mirror, print edition)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander says the vaccine status of potential January signings will be a factor in his decision making during the transfer window. (Sunday Post, print edition)

On-loan winger Jota's return to Benfica from Celtic to receive treatment for a hamstring injury has coincided with the saking of veteran head coach Jorge Jesus and the appointment as interim boss of Nelson Verissimo, who was the 22-year-old coach with the reserve team. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is excited the emergence of Harrison Ashby, the 20-year-old right-back who was given his Premier League debut by West Ham United last month. (Sunday Post, print edition)

February's scheduled Old Firm derby could be postponed under a Scottish Professional Football League rule that clubs can request a postponement if they have three or more first-team players unavailable due to being away on international duty. Celtic now have four Japan internationals in their squad after a triple transfer swoop, while Tom Rogic could be on Australia duty. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he will not try to stop key players going on international duty next month, meaning they will miss the vital derby with Rangers, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi possible Japan call-ups, Tom Rogic likely to be required by Australia and centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers a possibility for United States. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link