Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Manchester City Women

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 0.
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 2Koivisto
- 16Brazil
- 7Whelan
- 8Connolly
- 15Green
- 10Kaagman
- 18CarterBooked at 29mins
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 12Bance
- 17Kullberg
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 7Coombs
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 13Raso
- 18White
- 15Hemp
- 6Houghton
- 8Scott
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 17Losada
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- Emily Heaslip
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Hayley Raso is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Brazil.
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Raso.
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier with a cross.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Ellen White is caught offside.
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.