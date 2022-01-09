The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 2Koivisto
  • 16Brazil
  • 7Whelan
  • 8Connolly
  • 15Green
  • 10Kaagman
  • 18CarterBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 12Bance
  • 17Kullberg
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 7Coombs
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Stanway
  • 13Raso
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 6Houghton
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 17Losada
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Hayley Raso is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Brazil.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

  10. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Ellen White is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Booking

    Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Brighton Women10514129316
6Man City Women104241918114
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11Leicester City Women10109523-183
12B'ham City Women10019426-221
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories