B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women2Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Women's Super League: Birmingham City upstage leaders Arsenal 2-0 to move off bottom of table

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Birmingham City's Veatriki Sarri celebrates scoring their second goal
Birmingham City had earned just one point in 10 WSL games this season before the visit of Arsenal

Birmingham City produced the shock of the Women's Super League season to beat leaders Arsenal and move off the bottom of the table.

Blues led 2-0 at the break, thanks to well-taken goals from Libby Smith and Veatriki Sarri.

Arsenal, who had scored 66 goals in 22 games in all competitions before the trip to St Andrew's, were well contained in response.

Defeat ends Arsenal's unbeaten start to the WSL season.

Blues join European champions Barcelona and WSL title holders Chelsea as the only sides to keep Jonas Eidevall's team scoreless this term.

The result has major implications at the both ends of the table, with Arsenal missing the chance to move seven points clear of Chelsea - whose game against Tottenham was postponed because of Covid-19 cases - while Birmingham move above Leicester City, who lost to Reading.

Victory also ended a 805-day winless league run at home, having last triumphed in October 2019.

Blues, in only their third WSL game under boss Darren Carter after he replaced Scott Booth in November, had scored just four league goals before the visit a side with the best defensive record in the division.

Smith's cool finish after racing on to an excellently threaded long ball from Lucy Quinn - having tenaciously won possession - gave the hosts the perfect start to 2022 after the winter break.

Sarri started and finished Birmingham's move for the second goal, spreading the ball wide on the right before racing into the box to score on the rebound after Jade Pennock had an attempt blocked.

Gemma Lawley cleared off the line from what was Arsenal's best chance to pull a goal back, as Kim Little aimed at an empty net after meeting a cut-back pass from Vivianne Miedema.

Birmingham captain Louise Quinn helped ensure the league's leakiest defence, which had conceded 26 goals in 10 WSL games, were not breached with a excellent individual display.

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3ScottBooked at 85mins
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 11Pennock
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 25Holloway
  • 14Finn
  • 12SmithSubstituted forEwensat 90'minutes
  • 17QuinnBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Ewens
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsley
  • 38Wildgoose

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 20Boye SørensenSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 63'minutes
  • 12Maanum
  • 15McCabe
  • 9Mead
  • 5Beattie
  • 23IwabuchiBooked at 60mins
  • 8Nobbs
  • 11MiedemaBooked at 79mins
  • 10Little

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 13Wälti
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 24Stenson
  • 29Goldie
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0.

  3. Booking

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Ewens replaces Libby Smith.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  6. Post update

    Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

  8. Booking

    Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

  12. Post update

    Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

  15. Booking

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  18. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Man City Women105142518716
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11B'ham City Women11119626-204
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
View full The FA Women's Super League table

