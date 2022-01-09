Birmingham City Women v Arsenal Women

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 11Pennock
- 10Murray
- 7Sarri
- 25Holloway
- 14Finn
- 12Smith
- 17Quinn
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Ewens
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsley
- 38Wildgoose
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 20Boye Sørensen
- 12Maanum
- 15McCabe
- 9Mead
- 5Beattie
- 23Iwabuchi
- 8Nobbs
- 11Miedema
- 10Little
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 13Wälti
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 24Stenson
- 29Goldie
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt missed. Simone Boye Sørensen (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jennifer Beattie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Christie Murray.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Mana Iwabuchi.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucy Quinn with a through ball following a fast break.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.