West Ham were due to host Manchester United in their first game of 2022

West Ham's home game against Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of suspected positive Covid-19 cases among West Ham's players and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for later in the season.

Manchester United currently sit fourth in the table after 10 games, five points above West Ham in seventh.