Match postponed - Other

West Ham United v Manchester United WSL match postponed because of Covid cases

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham were due to host Manchester United in their first game of 2022
West Ham's home game against Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of suspected positive Covid-19 cases among West Ham's players and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for later in the season.

Manchester United currently sit fourth in the table after 10 games, five points above West Ham in seventh.

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Sunday 9th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Brighton Women9504129315
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11Leicester City Women10109523-183
12B'ham City Women10019426-221
View full The FA Women's Super League table

