This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
West Ham WomenWest Ham United WomenPMan Utd WomenManchester United WomenPMatch postponed - Other
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
West Ham's home game against Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak.
The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of suspected positive Covid-19 cases among West Ham's players and staff.
The game will be rescheduled for later in the season.
Manchester United currently sit fourth in the table after 10 games, five points above West Ham in seventh.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|9
|8
|1
|0
|30
|3
|27
|25
|2
|Chelsea Women
|9
|7
|0
|2
|27
|6
|21
|21
|3
|Tottenham Women
|10
|6
|2
|2
|12
|7
|5
|20
|4
|Man Utd Women
|10
|5
|3
|2
|19
|13
|6
|18
|5
|Brighton Women
|9
|5
|0
|4
|12
|9
|3
|15
|6
|Man City Women
|9
|4
|1
|4
|19
|18
|1
|13
|7
|West Ham Women
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
|8
|Reading Women
|9
|4
|1
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|13
|9
|Everton Women
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|11
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|10
|3
|1
|6
|6
|22
|-16
|10
|11
|Leicester City Women
|10
|1
|0
|9
|5
|23
|-18
|3
|12
|B'ham City Women
|10
|0
|1
|9
|4
|26
|-22
|1
